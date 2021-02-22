While still in college and searching diligently for a suitable vocation, I briefly considered becoming a philosopher. I liked the idea of sitting around all day in an air-conditioned office or the local tavern just thinking stuff up and passing it along to the world so as to make their lives more meaningful. There were several other things I liked about the prospective life of a collegiate philosopher: 1) Everyone always got an A in philosophy classes as long as you could come up with one off the wall idea 2) Nearly every philosophy teacher smoked a cool looking pipe and 3) There is no manual labor involved in being a philosopher.
With those things forming the basis of my sophisticated thought process I was firmly convinced that I could easily make the Dean’s List every quarter and go on to a lifetime of fame as one of the world’s great thinkers alongside Plato, Aristotle, Socrates, Oprah and Jerry Springer.
A couple of things caused me to reconsider my position on becoming one of the world’s great thinkers. On our final exam in Philosophy 101 there was only one question and it read, “How do you plan on making a living as a philosopher?” I thought about that for a while and eventually left it blank for which I was given an “A." The teacher’s comment was “You are exactly right – good example of rational thought.” Additionally the great outdoor theorist Patrick McManus once noted, “It is almost impossible to buy decent fishing tackle on a philosopher’s salary.”
Although these warnings gave me second thoughts about the profession, I continued to experiment with great philosophical meanderings mainly because it didn’t involve manual labor which was always at the forefront of my thought process. I’d had my fill of toiling in the hay fields, digging post holes, picking butterbeans and mucking out manure from calf barns. All those things are useful in motivating a young man to become educated in order to avoid a life of sweaty endeavors.
So I began to think.
Some of my earliest attempts at creating philosophical gems of wisdom went like this: “One theory of housework is that if it doesn’t multiply, smell, catch fire or block the refrigerator door don’t worry about it.”
Another one went like this: “You can carry a rabbit’s foot for luck but remember that it didn’t work out for the rabbit.”
Still another was: “Sometimes one’s mouth is like a zipper – By the time you realize its open it has already embarrassed you.”
And one more: “No matter what bad things life brings you, take a lesson from your dog – kick some dirt over that doo-doo and move on."
Crude perhaps but I must admit that some of my early ideas showed promise. Perhaps not on par with Socrates or Oprah but one has to start somewhere and maybe even begin a whole new line of rational thought that deals with real life rather than theoretical existentialism.
After these initial ramblings I decided to take a look at what some of the world’s greatest philosophers had to say in order to get a better grasp of the most significant topics. This is what I found.
Socrates (399 B.C.) said “All I know is that I know nothing.” I quit looking at him after that because I could see that wasn’t going to be anything to learn from him. I then proceeded to Confucius (551 B.C.) who was known for his pithy quotes and found this one: “Man who eat many prunes get good run for his money.” I liked him a lot better than Socrates because he gives you information that is important to know.
I moved on to Oprah (2017 A.D.) in order to get some ideas from modern philosophers and I found that she had some good things to say. One that made a lot of sense was: “Duct tape is like the force – it has a dark side and light side and it holds the universe together.” Now there’s someone who has a good grip on philosophy and it inspired me to redouble my efforts on sophisticated thinking.
Thus, I came up with these pearls of wisdom: (Richardson 2021 A.D.) “Happiness is being stuck in an elevator with a beautiful woman who is a liquor salesman with a case of samples.” And this one: “It’s not a good idea to have more children than car windows.” Now that’s some real useful philosophy.
Get thee behind me Plato. I think I’m on my way to becoming a starving philosopher who cannot buy decent fishing tackle.
