It is what we call Holy Week, and our world of humankind is in turmoil, as it tends to be.
So rather than rail and rant at the follies and foibles so frequently and generously provided by my fellow humans, please allow me to apologize for offense I have created, and divisiveness I have caused.
We're all on this orb together, which is getting smaller and more fragile with every passing day. It would serve us better to act like it.
Rick Crown,
Madison
