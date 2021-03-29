A police officer and nine others were killed during the March 22 grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect, a 21-year-old man, is in custody. The motive was not known. The weapon used was a lightweight semi-automatic purchased six days prior to the attack. This was the seventh mass killing this year in the United States. President Biden immediately called on Congress to tighten national gun laws.
I have to ask if focusing on more restrictive gun laws really solves the problem? Isn’t the more fundamental question: what can be done to stop the violence?
I can agree in principle to having more thorough background checks that take into account defective mental health history of potential gun purchasers. I also don’t believe that citizens need to own firearms designated as assault weapons. I think most people can agree that guns don’t kill, people do.
Consider this. Demands for more gun control make no difference in the very moments when mass shootings occur. Criminals have no problem purchasing guns on the black market. Both lives and liberties are lost when gun laws are passed to appease emotions over reason.
Statistics have been published indicating gun free zones are twice as likely to attract criminals than deter them while guns are being used twice as often in self-defense to stop crimes than in commission of them.
An example of thinking outside the box occurred in Kennesaw, Ga., in 1982 when the city mandated that every head of household residing in city limits was required to maintain a firearm together with ammunition so as to provide for safety, security, and general welfare of the city and inhabitants. Those suffering from certain disabilities, conscientious objectors, convicted felons, and the destitute were deemed exempt.
Although gun ownership in Kennesaw is not truly compulsory, might it be possible that such a proposal on a broader scale could stimulate needed dialogue. Might proponents of Second Amendment rights be willing to acquiesce on the tightening of gun laws if state governments began offering gun safety classes to 18-year-olds and then at age 25, when impulse control is considered fully developed, make gun ownership by those same individuals mandatory.
Could such acts actually lead to both an increase in firearm use for traditional lawful purposes and a lower rate of deaths? Is such a proposal totally outlandish or possibly worth consideration? Again, could such conversation lead to compromise regulations? Something has got to give.
Peter Wibell,
Rutledge
