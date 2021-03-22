Last Saturday, the Morgan County High School Rugby Club hosted week five of the Rugby Georgia schedule. The event had 11 matches featuring teams from around the state including defending state champions, Alpharetta Phoenix, Atlanta Youth Rugby, and Brunswick Rugby Club. Morgan County had great representation showcasing their boys and girls teams at the event. While the scoreboard didn’t show it, it was a great day of rugby for the boys and girls teams.
The MCHS Girls rugby team played two matches and tied both at 17. Scoring a try for the girls were Amiyah Jordan and Quenecia Jones. The boys almost knocked off Alpharetta, but fell short. Jacere Cooper, Jacob Pritchett, and Nyhm Carrera all scored tries in the afternoon.
Both teams are scheduled to travel to Roswell for another day of action on Saturday.
