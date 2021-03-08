Last Tuesday, the Morgan County High School golf team opened its home slate with a match against Lake Oconee Academy at Hard Labor Creek. At the end of the round, Lake Oconee Academy took the win, 126 - 151 for the girls and 159 - 165 for the boys, but the day wasn’t without highlights for the Bulldogs. Reagan Folk had the low score for the round for the girls with a 39. Landon Breedlove’s 36 and Noah Brown’s 39 led the Bulldogs on the boys scorecard.
The following day, the Dogs traveled to Commerce to take on East Jackson High School at Double Oaks but were not able to finish the match before dark so the scores were wiped and no one declared a winner.
Saturday, the boys golf team played the Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro. Landon Breedlove led the Bulldogs on the course shooting an 80. This was good enough to get him in the top 25 of the field of over 90 golfers. Jared Sanders shot a 91 followed by Barrett Adams with a 93 for the Dogs. Noah Brown and Andrew Campbell rounded out the scoring for the does with a 94 and 98 respectively.
The girls team plays again Saturday at Hard Labor Creek for the Waterwheel Classic and the boys will be in Athens playing at the University of Georgia.
