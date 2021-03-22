I read with great interest the article in the Morgan County Citizen dated Feb. 25, 2021: "Madison Baptist Church revitalizes historic stained-glass windows."
The article included a list of dedications inscribed on the windows. The portion that caught my attention was about the three dedications attributed to women.
One of the three dedications was to “Martha J. Atkinson, who lived from 1818 to 1875 …..” Further, the article quotes Jim NeSmith as saying: “We don’t know anything else about these women other than [that] they were part of the church.”
Martha Jane Fort Atkinson of Milledgeville was a devout Christian. She and her husband, Atharates Atkinson, lived in the Atkinson Brick House on Hwy 83-N. They were the parents of 10 sons and 4 daughters. One of their daughters was Helen Otelia Atkinson.
It was this Helen Otelia Atkinson, in fact, who paid for the stained-glass windows at the Madison Baptist Church. She dedicated them to her mother, whose name appears as “Martha J. Atkinson” on one of the windows. Atharates and Martha Jane Atkinson were my great-great-grandparents: this is what motivated me to provide this additional information to the front-page article about the revitalization of Madison Baptist’s windows.
Carroll Simpson,
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.