Saturday the Morgan County High School girls golf team traveled to Bishop to play the Lane Creek Invitational. The very young Lady Bulldogs did not have a great day on the score card in a mixed classification match but in the words of coach PT Hooten, “At least we got another 18 holes.” The team is fairly new to the sport and are still working to overcome the loss of the season last year.
Sophomore Clark Carrol led the team with a 124 followed by Junior Lily Baker with a 139. Brinley Doss, also a sophomore, shot a 141 followed by the lone freshman, Emerson Clark who shot a 144.
The team is back in action at Cherokee Run in Conyers on March 25 and at the Monroe Country Club on March 30.
