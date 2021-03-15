Georgia is set to honor agricultural industries across the state during Georgia Agriculture Awareness week, scheduled for March 22– 26.
From the farm to our plates, Georgia Agriculture never stops. During the week those who work in agriculture, commodities, and products will be highlighted. Monday, March 22 is Hands-On Garden Day. You are encouraged to share photos of your garden experiences. Tuesday, March 23, is Buy Georgia Grown Day. From local honey to local milk, be sure to get out and buy local Georgia Grown Products. Wednesday, March 24 is Ag-Hero Day to celebrate those that work in agriculture to keep us fed and clothed. Thursday, March 25 is Ag-Literacy Day, to celebrate reading and agricultural literacy. Be sure to pick up a good book to read. Last but not least, Friday, March 26, is Make My Plate Georgia Grown Day. Strive to eat a 100 percent Georgia Grown Meal whether it be breakfast, lunch, supper or snacks in-between. Join in and celebrate Georgia Agriculture Week activities at home.
In Morgan and surrounding counties, agriculture has roots that run deep. Many families, generations later still farm or are a part of a local agricultural business. Locally, agriculture is a robust and diverse industry that is home to many farms, businesses, and hardworking farmer families. In the Lake Country area, multiple commodities rank in the top 10 in multiple agriculture sectors. This includes but not limited to, livestock production of both dairy and beef cattle, hay/silage production, Christmas tree production, equine, and poultry. Throughout Lake Country, these different agricultural entities provide many jobs to individuals in many forms from the farms to the farm equipment dealerships to the feed and hardware stores. As you ride to the north, east, south, and west you will find fields of white cotton, fields of green forages, and cattle of all colors dotting the green fields. The scenery is to be cherished but more importantly, our local agricultural industry provides us, with food, clothes, and products we utilize in our everyday lives. and we must work to preserve our agricultural industry. Be sure to check out UGA Extension, Morgan County GA on Facebook for Georgia Agriculture week spotlights.
