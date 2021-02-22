The Morgan County High School Wrestling team closed their season taking 11 wrestlers to the state traditionals tournament. Last week, the All-Area team was announced and six MCHS grapplers received honors. 

Chance Scherer (113), Brandon Grindle (132), Cason Turner (152), Caleb Turner (158) and Jeremiah Grimsley were named to the All-Area team for 2020-2021. Zach Wages was also named All-Area as well as 2020-2021 Wrestler of the Year for lower weights. 

The team closed the season with 11 state qualifiers, four who placed at state, top eight in state duals, and top 10 at traditional state.

