The Morgan County High School Wrestling team closed their season taking 11 wrestlers to the state traditionals tournament. Last week, the All-Area team was announced and six MCHS grapplers received honors.
Chance Scherer (113), Brandon Grindle (132), Cason Turner (152), Caleb Turner (158) and Jeremiah Grimsley were named to the All-Area team for 2020-2021. Zach Wages was also named All-Area as well as 2020-2021 Wrestler of the Year for lower weights.
The team closed the season with 11 state qualifiers, four who placed at state, top eight in state duals, and top 10 at traditional state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.