Saturday, the Morgan County Middle and High School Bass Fishing teams competed at Clark’s Hill Lake. The middle school had a team in the top 10 and the high school team closed the event with a top 15 finish.
Jackson Fanning and Nolan Holloway landed five fish for a total weight of 5.52 points and a 9th grade finish. Addison Holsman and Ben Lanford bagged two bass for 3.12 pounds and a 17th place finish. Trysten Norris and Brody Torbush brought in one fish for 2.69 pounds and a 21st place finish out of 44 teams.
For the high school, Landon Huff and Will Thomas continued to perform well on the water closing the day in 13th place with five fish for 10.62 pounds. Michael Arienzo and Wyatt Spinks finished in 36th out of over 95 teams with two fish at 8.16 pounds including a 7.31 pounds earning the Lunker award for the contest.
The next Georgia BASS National High School contest is March 27 on Lake Oconee.
