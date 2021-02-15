Fishing in February. People of reasonable intelligence typically do not use those two “F” words in the same sentence. I would even go so far as to say that it brings to mind another “F” word – foolhardy. Nonetheless I’m getting ready for a foolhardy February fishing trip and thus I suppose that leaves me out of the reasonable intelligence category and puts me squarely into the ranks of the imprudent or maybe even into the classification of just plain old stupid.
But I’m definitely still going.
The biggest foolhardy factor is that the weather can be capricious and will almost certainly be cold – perhaps even bone chilling cold. Considering my age and the thinness of my blood, that is a major consideration and one I do not take lightly. I’ve already begun to find my thickest and warmest clothing to help ward off Old Man Winter but I’m still pretty sure he will come out victorious. Then there’s the two rules of winter fishing – keep your hands, feet and ears as warm as possible and never, under any circumstances fall out of the boat.
Now a little about that capricious weather thing. February is a month chocked full of wind, rain and cold fronts passing by at the speed of sound. Those cold fronts can often make fish moody and even downright stubborn when it comes to biting and thus fishing in February is something akin to a Las Vegas crap shoot. Factor in cold water temperatures and you have the distinct possibility of getting skunked.
But I guess I’m still going.
And then there’s the rain. If one of those super-speedy cold fronts brings rain along with it, I’m probably in trouble. I might get by with several layers of thick clothes to keep from getting cold but if rain moves in and my hands have icicles on them, I don’t believe I will be able to effectively cast and hold my fishing rod without considerable whining and moaning. Whining and moaning is considered an appalling breach of fishing etiquette punishable by derisive comments and loss of respect from your fishing partners.
That said, I’m wavering but still going.
Here’s another consideration for my February fishing trip. My partners will all be young, healthy and strong young men whereas I am none of those things. They are tough and have much higher hemoglobin (just look it up) than I do which means that when that cold rain begins, they will likely laugh about it while I will begin to shiver and then progress quickly into moaning and whining.
All this talk about the weather got me stirred up so I looked up the forecast for our three days of fishing. It was not a good report. The high for the first day is 46 degrees with a low of 32, a wind velocity of 15 knots and the distinct possibility of rain and snow showers. I hadn’t even considered the snow thing and thus may have to dig yet deeper into my closet to search for even more robust foul weather gear even though there is no chance of me staying warm under those conditions. The good news is that the following two days will be relatively balmy with low 50’s during the afternoons and a light northwest wind of only 12 miles per hour. I’ll probably get to strip down to my underwear on those days to keep from getting too hot.
So given the possibility of snow showers, my decision to go is flickering like a burned down candle.
But you never know about fishing – even in February. The weatherman could be wrong and the fish might be ready to rock and roll. I looked back at my fishing journal (that’s a book kept by fishing nerds) to check my success rate in February and noticed that some of the biggest bass I’ve ever caught were landed in that very month – so there is hope and that’s what fishermen grasp at even when the odds are stacked against them.
Therefore in a few days I’ll take off on a five-hour road trip to western Alabama with a bunch of young bucks to test our skill against the wily largemouth bass. It is likely that my mettle will be sorely tested by the whimsical weather of February and my ability to refrain from whining and moaning will be pitted against that of those young bucks, but it is a challenge from which I will not shrink.
It’s stupid I know, but I’m definitely going.
(E-mail your advice on February fishing to dar8589@bellsouth.net)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.