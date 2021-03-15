I enjoyed reading Fred's nostalgic look back at the former guy's first State of the Union; the scene that remains with me is when he introduced his third wife (the one who fraudulently emigrated to America on a "Genius Visa") and she got a standing ovation from the GOP crowd, perhaps because they finally had a "First Lady" that the whole world had seen naked. And this was before we knew just how much she enjoyed decorating for Christmas.
It was an auspicious start to that corrupt and criminal four-year reign of Dear Leader.
I'm sure since Fred is anxious to hear from President Biden, he watched the powerful message on his well-organized and science based response to the pandemic, as opposed the faulty floundering of his predecessor, whose blunders and bluster cost us more than half a million American lives, as we paid for him to waddle around his golf courses.
The good news for Johnny is that those four years, and more, will help satisfy his appetite for investigations. It does not bode well for the fat guy in orange makeup that even his efforts to stack the courts with his judges could not overturn the clear and legal election in any of his 60 bogus cases, all rejected.
Yet even as the courts prepare to examine the grifting trail of crumbs leading through the ruins of that administration, our own far right state legislature is piling up a mountain of voter suppression bills unwanted by Georgia citizens, unneeded by our existing laws, and unwarranted by reality based logic.
Since they no longer seem to care for local rule, I'm hoping President Biden can help keep us on track.
Rick Crown,
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.