After Morgan County High School students opened the doors to the school’s greenhouse Friday to welcome customers to the annual FFA Plant Sale, they had an enviable business problem.
They couldn’t take money fast enough.
Customers surged through the greenhouse where healthy, beautiful flowers and vegetable plants were plucked up by the flat and hustled to waiting cars. Rachel Kinsaul, the school’s agricultural instructor and FFA advisor, said this year’s plant sale was one of the busiest the group has had. By 3 p.m. on Friday the “impatiens were the first to go,” she laughed.
Months ago, 12 agricultural students, from freshmen to seniors, carefully planted more than 6,000 plugs of various plants and nurtured them from seeds to this year’s inventory. The students fertilized, watered and maintained the plants until they were ready to sell.
The sale, and the project, is a study in agricultural entrepreneurism, says Kinsaul, and this year, the students soared. “They have literally done everything from marketing to cost studies,” she said.
“They get a science credit while they learn the biology of plant production.”
Kinsaul said the students hope to make more than $3,000 from the plant sale. The money raised from the sale will go to support students trips to FFA conventions and career development meetings.
