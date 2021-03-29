When Morgan County High School wrestling coach Marcus Crowe decided he wanted to expand women’s participation in the school program, he had a standard line he used. “You look mean,” he would tell a prospect. “You look aggressive.”
Reba Hall, 17, took the bait.
On Monday, Coach Crowe beamed as Hall, her mother and younger sister and brother sat at a table at the Morgan County High School library, surrounded by male wrestling teammates and signed a scholarship to wrestle for the University of St. Mary Spires wrestling team in Leavenworth, Ka.
“She’s one of only two that bit,” Crowe said.
Hall, a two-year wrestler for the Morgan County Bulldogs, reached the state sectionals her junior year before a shoulder injury sidelined her for her senior year. She is the first and only woman to sign a wrestling scholarship from Morgan County and, said Morgan County High School Athletic Director, the moment Monday was historic. “It’s a testament to Reba. She’s a pioneer,” Connelly said at the signing. “Being one of the first girls to wrestle and receive a scholarship on top of that… she’s paving the way for other girls down the line.”
The scholarship with the NAIA school is also transformative for Hall. “I wasn’t planning on going to college,” Hall said. “I was going to go straight into the workforce and become an EMT.”
“I told Coach Crowe I wasn’t going to college unless I get a scholarship.”
And despite a senior season plagued with injury, Hall still received an offer from the University of St. Mary. In the fall she’ll travel halfway across the country, leave her mother Christine, sister Anslee and brother Ace behind and become a Spire. Hall predicts the college program will drop her down to the 109 pound weight class. Coach Crowe isn’t worried what they throw at the diminutive Hall. She’s a fighter, he said.
“She good. Very, very determined. She struggled with us at first but worked her way through it and obviously did very well.” She is also graduating from high school as a certified EMT, Crowe said.
Hall, the only girl on the team, worked out with the boys during the seasons. “We don’t do separate practices,” Coach Crowe said. “Practice for the girls has the same rigor.”
Hall said she never dreamed of wrestling but the Coach Crowe line worked. “He told me I looked mean and would be good on the mat.”
In the media center at the high school Connelly said something else about the 112 pound Hall. He called her a “pioneer.”
“She’s made her mark in Morgan County athletics.”
Her mother Christina was surprised when she started. “I was really shocked at first because that is really something out of her comfort zone, but she has done above and beyond and that’s amazing.”
Though watching Reba compete filled her mother with dread, she was visibly proud Monday. “My thought was, 'How long before we go to the emergency room?' but she proved me wrong,” Christina said.
Hall has been given a specific training regimen to complete over the summer before arriving at the University of St. Mary. After that the girl, who Connelly said would “definitely be remembered around here for a long time,” will head west to begin her college career. She’s not worried, anxious a little she said, but not worried. “They want me to show up and work hard and not quit. That’s what I’ve been doing here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.