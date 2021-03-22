It is a common occurrence with your significant other. One of you is driving down the road and constantly getting instructions from the other on how to better navigate the vehicle through a particular section of highway traffic. Whether it be a rush-hour dilemma, where to park the car in a crowded lot or traversing a curvy mountain road, there are myriad examples where husbands and wives just can’t seem to agree on how to best safely pilot the car.
We of the Richardson clan are no exception.
To be totally fair and unbiased, I’ve had not a single accident nor have I received a traffic ticket in several decades. Do you think that sterling driving record exempts me from a persistent instructions on how to go about my business while going down the road? The short answer is an emphatic no. Some of the more common directives go like this – slow down, how fast are you going? You are going to miss the exit (five miles ahead of time). Park over there – no park over there. Just ignore him (when an idiot driver cuts me off and receives a rude gesture for his trouble). I could go on but you get the idea.
There are also some driving scenarios that (in her mind) move into an entirely different category. These are the ones that reach a more advanced level of hazard where she may totally freak out and threaten divorce if not handled properly. In the Richardson family, we reach DEFCON 1 (the military equivalent of imminent nuclear war) when we are traversing a particularly high bridge or making our way through a mountain pass at high altitude with no guard rails and a mile deep ravine (especially if it’s on her side). Upon reaching DEFCON 1 her voice commands take on a unique sense of urgency that would make the orders of a five star general seem like a plea of mercy from Mother Teresa. It is at that precise moment that I do exactly what she says in fear of my life, limb, divorce or just a good old-fashioned neutering.
One of those moments is seared into my memory. We were taking a leisurely drive over the Continental Divide one beautiful afternoon in the Rocky Mountains. Absolutely stunning views from on high. Per the usual requirement, I was poking along about 20 miles an hour. To be completely candid, it was probably two miles straight down to the bottom, the road had a bunch of sharp curves and there was not a guard rail in sight. As you might imagine, this was a perfect scenario for DEFCON 1 and it wasn’t long coming. It didn’t help matters that cars were actually passing us on this dangerous stretch of highway and those drivers were making rude gestures to me as they zoomed by. To my right, the general had seen enough. She ordered me to pull over (a risky move in itself) and she took the wheel. I don’t know if it was because my driving was sub-standard or if she just wanted me to better be able to see the delightful scenery, but nonetheless I was banished from the cockpit. When we finally reached the valley floor, I recall that she relinquished the driving duties and instructed me to find the nearest restaurant that served cocktails.
In all fairness, I should say that my wife, the general, is an excellent driver and even though she does not have a record that matches mine, she is far above average. She’s also a brilliant navigator and between the GPS and her road maps, we have never been lost for over an hour. We are a good team – as long as I follow her rules of the road.
Of course we all have stories concerning what has gone on in the back seat of our vehicles over the years that have nothing to do with actual driving. Children crying, whining and asking “are we there yet” and even those peculiar smells that can drift toward the front when accidents occur. Then there are the accounts in which the family pet is a major character and maybe even a few tales of how love affairs got started – but those are all stories for another day.
For now we’ll just be reminded of all those enjoyable road trips together and the marvelous sights we’ve seen – even though there are moments when the DEFCON needle reaches critical mass and back seat drivers bark their commands.
