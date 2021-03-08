When President Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, he was invited to give a State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. So far this year, no State of the Union Address has been scheduled for President Joe Biden.
USA Today has fact checked the State of the Union and reports, “While the U.S. Constitution says the president ‘shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient,’ it does not set a timeline.” In other words (actually my words), do not expect a State of the Union Address from President Biden ever.
However, if you watched Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC on Feb. 28 last week, you heard a State of the Union speech and you learned who is in charge of the Republican Party. J. B. Shurk in the American Thinker says, ”Trump used his opportunity at CPAC to batter Biden's incompetence, rally conservatives to his banner, and dispose of those members in his party who still prefer electing Democrats.” Shurk continued, “If Washington thought it could weaken President Trump's appeal by making him an 'enemy of the state' and trashing his supporters as seditionists, it miscalculated. If anything, the D.C. mafia cemented his status as the quintessential outsider against whom all future outsiders will be compared, and it has only made the president's in-your-face, take-no-prisoners style of political pugilism more cutting.”
More than 31 million viewers watched Trump’s CPAC Speech. It made a rough night for the leftists in Hollywood as the Golden Globe viewers dropped 60 percent to 5.4 million. This gave Trump five times the number of viewers then the Golden Globe awards viewers.
Trump’s CPAC speech was bad news for RINO Republicans as Trump vowed to find true conservatives to run against them.
The only good news for the mainstream media (and the Citizen cartoonist) is that they still have Donald Trump to bash. Viewers were becoming tired of stories about what flavors of ice cream President Biden prefers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.