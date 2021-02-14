Last Tuesday night, the Morgan County High School boys soccer team traveled to Monroe Area for a non-region tune up. The Dogs capitalized on good ball movement and great opportunities in front of the net to stifle the Hurricanes 5-1.
The Dogs' pressure on the Hurricane goalkeeper was constant in the first half and the scoreboard showed it. Luis Tenorio scored two goals and Fritz Williams, Grayson Jarman, and Nathan Camacho had a goal each. Camacho also had a sure goal bounce off the crossbar in the first half.
The game that was scheduled for Friday night against Thomson was postponed due to rain. The team hits the pitch again Thursday night at home against Academy of Richmond at 7:30 p.m.
