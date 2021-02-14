The Morgan County High School Bulldogs basketball team looked forward to closing out this turbulent season with a trio of region matchups. The road-weary Dogs traveled to Augusta and Harlem during the week as well as played one at home and ended the week two-and-one to close the season in fourth place in the region.
Last Monday, the Bulldogs continued their region season with another make-up game from earlier in the schedule. The Dogs traveled to the Academy of Richmond County to take on the Musketeers and in a game that was razor-close, the Dogs kept a lead most of the game. They held on to win 36-34.
The game opened with the Dogs scoring first on a Malachi Hardy jumper in the paint on their first possession. MCHS did a great job of moving the ball in the first period to open holes for easy baskets. The Dogs locked down the Musketeers with a man defense throughout the game. The game got close at the end of the fourth with ARC making a run, but the Dogs’ defense held strong.
Malachi Hardy had another great night on the score sheet putting up 21 points, going five of seven from the line. Harrison Peaster and Tyreese Nelson each put up a pair of threes to have six apiece.
Tuesday, the boys took on Burke County for the final home game of the season. The Dogs closed the season with six games in 10 days, but that didn’t show in their stamina on the court. The Dogs opened the game shooting the lights out, hitting five three-pointers in the first period and got out to a 18 point lead, 30-12.
The second period saw the shooting cool off. MCHS pushed the action on both ends against the man defense of the Bears and their own 2-3 zone. The Dogs moved the ball well to get Malachi Hardy several looks throughout the period. Burke County got comfortable shooting outside the arc and cut the lead to 10 with two minutes to go. The recent games started to show with 90 seconds to go and Burke County started to out rebound Morgan County. The Bears cut the first quarter lead in half but the Dogs still held on to a 4-321 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
The third period showed the Bulldogs shooting prowess again with Tyreese Nelson hitting three from behind the arc. The Bears countered with an aggressive inside game challenging the Dogs to play big in the paint. The Dogs used their shooting to power back to a 13-point lead, 66-53 after three.
The Dogs worked inside, putting Malachi Hardy to test early in the quarter. Burke County stepped up their man-to-man defense in the fourth, denying any Morgan County passes, but the Dogs continued to punch holes in the defense and either got good looks at the basket or pulled the ball out to drain more time off the clock. Hardy began to assert himself on the defensive end with three blocks in the quarter. The Dogs slowed up in the last minute allowing some last-minute buckets by the Bears. The Dogs closed the game with a seven-point victory, 79-72. Desmond White and Tyreese Nelson combined for 12 threes and 22 and 20 points respectively. Malachi Hardy added 14 points as well.
The Morgan County Bulldogs closed the regular season at Harlem High School Friday night. Morgan County had the fourth spot in the region locked up but Harlem was trying to defend their number five spot in the region.
The first quarter showed two teams trying to figure out the pace they wanted to operate. Both teams traded baskets as they tried to come up with the best plan for the game. The first period ended with the Harlem Bulldogs up 3, 14-11.
In the second period, Ashton Cooper showed his defensive prowess, blocking and contesting every shot that was taken in his area. Unfortunately for the Dogs, he picked up his second foul with over five minutes left in the half and had to be pulled. Anaury Warren joined the block party and an ensuing turnover had Tyreese Nelson on a fast break for a layup. A press from Morgan County pulled them back to within one, then a Nelson three put the Dogs up two and left Harlem only one choice; call a timeout to stop the run. A couple of late free throws from Harlem wrapped the half with MCHS trailing 29-28 at the half.
The third quarter was a carbon copy of the first. Two teams trying to figure out the best plan for success and neither finding it. Harlem and Morgan County exchanged baskets with Harlem hitting one the last of the quarter to go up by two, 38-36.
The fourth quarter started with a bang as Harlem hit a three 45 seconds into the quarter and a controversial offensive foul call caused MCHS Head Coach Jammond Sims to call a timeout to get clarification from the official. Ashton Cooper continued to shine on the offensive boards making several hustle plays to put points on the board. Harlem slowly created a seven-point lead halfway through the period. Their 1-2-2 half court defense was hard for Morgan County to overcome. In the last two minutes, the Bulldogs tried to shoot their way back into the game but they didn't fall. The last minute saw the Dogs driving to get layups or fouls and free throws. Ultimately the Dogs fell short, falling 54-47.
The Dogs opened the region tournament on Tuesday at Burke County.
