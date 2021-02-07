Members of the Georgia Department of Corrections used a tracking dog to assist Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies locate and arrest a man who fled a car crash on Sandy Creek Road on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at approximately 9 p.m.
According to reports, Thomas Jake Malcom, 32, Clyde, N.C., was arrested after he was found hiding behind a tree at the top of an embankment near the crash scene. A witness told a deputy that a 2005 Nissan Titan, allegedly driven by Malcom, passed the witness on Sandy Creek Road near Hardeman Mill Road before losing control of the vehicle, striking trees off the roadway and overturning.
Malcolm allegedly fled the scene on foot after exiting the vehicle and told the witness that he did not want police involved in the incident.
Reports state that deputies located empty pill bottles with a methadone prescription and empty beer cans at the scene of the wreck. Malcolm was discovered approximately one-quarter mile from the crash scene and had “glassy” eyes and his speech was “slightly slurred,” according to the report.
He was charged with hit and run, driving too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended, DUI, less safe and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
