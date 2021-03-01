I remember on Jan. 4 Joe Biden came to Atlanta for a rally with Jon Ossoff and Rev. Warnock in front of 250-300 people each one of them told us we were going to get a check for $2,000. Warnock and Ossoff told us that the whole time they were campaigning – they with Biden lied to us. All Warnock and Ossoff will do in the Senate is what Chuck Schumer tells them to do, not what the people in Georgia want them to do. Like vote on this 1.9 trillion dollar so called relief bill. Here are a few things they will vote for. Nancy Pelosi’s 100 million dollar underground train for Silicon Valley, the richest people on earth. Nancy also wants 470 million for the arts, libraries, museums and endowments, 50 million for Family Planning funding; planned parenthood. Chuck also wants some things for his rich friends like 1.5 billion for bridge from New York to Canada and 350 billion to bailout the Blue States that stayed lockdown like New York, California. New Jersey and Illinois. We have one trillion dollars left from the two relief bills we haven’t spent yet, this bill has over 845,951,500 dollars of pork in it with Nancy, Chuck and Joe and their rich friends getting most of that, only 9 percent going to Covid-19. With our national debt 30 trillion, we can hardly pay the interest, instead of going deeper in debt.
Fake news CNN keeps telling us that police are killing blacks by the hundreds, but the Washington Post in 2019 reported that police shot nine unarmed blacks and shot 19 unarmed whites. It also said black on black shooting is what is the cause of so many black deaths like in Chicago, 40 to 50 shot each week, 10-12 killed. Where are the Black Lives Matter people, with their 90 million dollars raised last year they could be doing something about Black on Black shootings, but everyone says we shouldn’t talk about that only when police black or white shoots a black.
I guess Hunter Biden is laying low right now, Hunter, who is under investigation for money laundering still owns part of a communist company, BHR, getting money and getting 10 million dollars a month for knowing Joe. Joe says he doesn’t see anything wrong with China keeping over one million muslin people in prisoned in camps. Enjoy your $1400 check, while Nancy and Chuck and Joe enjoy their billions of pork.
Johnny Youngblood,
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.