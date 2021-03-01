It would be fascinating to watch the GOP transmogrify into the GQP if not for the damage they continue to perpetrate upon our country, much to the delight of Russia and its puppet master Putin.
So as the Trumpublicans worship their golden calf, cheered on by the shrill voices of our own seditious congressman (not that anyone pays much attention to him), as the minions in the GA legislature are madly falling all over themselves to restrict and suppress voting, greatly fearing the majority's voice.
The only way the Georgia trumpettes have been able to stay in power is through their self serving gerrymandering and power grabs. Remember when they “championed” local choices? Now they are struggling to deny voters equal representation as a means to maintain control, as evidenced by four of our County Commissioners plotting with State Rep. Dave Belton to dissolve our representative Board of Elections so they can appoint their mouthpieces, one might assume.
Mr. Belton's slick legislation - remember when Dave refused to introduce a bill for Madison's City Council as it wasn't unanimous? - he seems to have bravely gotten over that hurdle in this case. He made the front page of Saturday's AJC, complete with Mr. Riden's complaint that our elections apparently ran too smoothly, so the BoE needed shaking up.
Their shifting opportunism to craft changes belies their recognition their minority is shrinking.
Rick Crown,
Madison
