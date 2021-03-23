A man who South Carolina officials warned was “considered armed and dangerous, had violent tendencies and was an escape risk” was arrested with another woman who was also “considered to have violent tendencies” at an Old Mill Road residence Monday. Deputies also recovered a 9mm pistol from a room where the man and woman had been sleeping that contained a drum-like ammunition magazine that would hold approximately 50 rounds, investigators said.
Nicholas Demel Green, 28, Ruffin, S.C., was arrested without incident at approximately 10:30 a.m. after investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Fourth Amendment Probation search on a residence in the 1800 block of Old Mill Road.
Reports state that a concerned citizen had called authorities and said that there was a large number of people at the residence with “guns and drugs.” When officers arrived, the owner of the residence, who is on probation, allowed the officers inside. The officers asked that everyone come out of the bedrooms for identification.
Reports state that Green and Victoria Pontieri, 20, Cottageville, S.C., both gave officers false names. A fifth deputy arrived with a portable fingerprint scanner and checked the fingerprints of Green and Pontieri and was able to ascertain their true identities. Once their identities were confirmed, officers learned that Green was a convicted felon and had active arrest warrants out of South Carolina for threatening law enforcement and shooting into a dwelling. Pontieri was also wanted in South Carolina for felony probation violation.
Reports state that Green will also face possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving felony, theft by bringing stolen property into the state and obstruction of law enforcement officer charges in Morgan County.
Green allegedly told officers he had found the gun in a wooded area and had painted it black.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.