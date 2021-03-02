The Madison Artists Guild announces the opening of an exhibition of large works by Croatian artist Roman Zalac beginning Friday, March 5 and running through April 10. The Gallery will host the artist for a Meet and Greet on Saturday, March 6 from 3-5 p.m. MAGallery is located at 125 W. Jefferson St., Madison.
Born in Croatia in 1970, Zalac immigrated to the United States in his early 20s and resided in Florida before settling in Athens. Ten years after his arrival, he decided to follow an interest in and aptitude for the arts and picked up a paint brush for the first time to begin experimenting in different mediums. Time has proven that oil is the most comfortable and satisfying to him, although he does create using other mediums.
Without formal training, Zalac has a natural aptitude for painting and creates works of art with colors and content that leave lasting impressions and evoke strong emotions. The chosen motifs and backgrounds suggest a European influence, and his canvases beckon the viewer into the story, to inquire about the landscapes and the players – who are they and why do they find themselves in their present predicaments? The same holds true for his abstract paintings that leave viewers to wonder and search for more.
The exhibition is titled Leptir (Butterfly in Croatian) and will be on display with works for sale through April 10. For more information visit TheMadisonArtistsGuild.org.
