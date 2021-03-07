The Madison Artists Guild (MAG) held a special meet-and-greet event last Saturday with Croatian artist Roman Zalac to celebrate the debut of a new exhibit titled, "Leptir," featuring his large-format paintings for the next month.
Zalac, who was born in Croatia and now lives in Athens, Ga., mingled with attendees last Saturday at the Madison Artists Guild, sharing his inspiration and thought process behind his compelling works.
“Without formal training, Zalac has a natural aptitude for painting and creates works of art with colors and content that leave lasting impressions and evoke strong emotions,” said Patricia DuBose, director of MAG. “The chosen motifs and backgrounds suggest a European influence, and his canvases beckon the viewer into the story, to inquire about the landscapes and the players – who are they and why do they find themselves in their present predicaments? The same holds true for his abstract paintings that leave viewers to wonder and search for more.”
According to Zalac’s bio, he was “born in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. He has also resided in Miami and Tampa, Fla., and now lives in Athens, Ga. Although he does not have formal training, he has always had an interest in and an aptitude for the arts. Not until 2003 did he pick up a brush and begin experimenting in mediums. He found oil to be the most comfortable and satisfying although he does use other mediums. From 2005-2008, Roman exhibited in several galleries and sold the bulk of his work. In 2009, family-life took priority and not until recently has he begun to paint more consistently.”
The exhibition is titled "Leptir," the Croatian word for "butterfly," will be on display with works for sale through April 10. MAGallery is located at 125 W. Jefferson St., Madison. For more information visit TheMadisonArtistsGuild.org.
