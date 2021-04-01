With what was recipient said was “better than the efficiency of Chik Fil A” Morgan Medical Center provided approximately 500 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
According to Megan Morris, director of development and community relations, 50 hospital employees, including several directors and CEO Ralph Castillo, and more than 10 volunteers helped administer the vaccine from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Morgan Medical Center staged a drive through vaccination site at the old Morgan Memorial Hospital site on South Main Street. Morris said a steady stream of citizens drove through the three-point vaccination site. The hospital had requested and received prior registration for Wednesday’s event. The second required dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given on April 28, again at a drive-through site at the old Morgan Memorial Hospital.
Recently Castillo said use of the old hospital site was fitting for the vaccination effort. The main building of the old Morgan Memorial Hospital site is maintained and registered with the state as an available overflow site for treating coronavirus patients.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our community to help protect our friends and neighbors,” he said.
Morris said Wednesday’s event went off without a hitch. “People were impressed by how smooth and organized it was. They also remarked on how friendly the staff was.”
The hospital obtained 1,000 doses of the Maderna vaccine. Morris said a second vaccination event will be held at the old Morgan Memorial Hospital on April 14. To participate, interested citizens need to pre-register at www.morganmedical.org/vaccine. Morris said on Wednesday a few appointments did not show up and the staff called people were on a wait list or accepted drive-ups. “We back filled as best we could,” she said.
