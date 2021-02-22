The Rutledge City Council unanimously approved a request to allow renovations of the former Park N Shop convenience store on Atlanta Highway.
However, the approval came with a host of demands issued by the Morgan County Planning Commission and agreed to by the council.
According to Morgan County Planner Tara Cooner, a representative of RAM Rutledge, Kareem “Kevin” Ali, spoke at last month’s planning commission and agreed to what Rutledge Mayor Bruce Altznauer said was “quite a laundry list” of improvements at the store.
Cooner said RAM Rutledge was issued a stop work order on the site until the planning commission could review the plans.
RAM will be expected to provide a letter from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) approving the site as a convenience store with fuel sales relative to the existing GDOT right of way and must prove Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD) confirmation that “no further environmental studies are required relative to the applicant’s intended use of the property…”
Fuel pumps must be certified by the Georgia Department of Agriculture and RAM must complete the following improvements to open.
• Apply brick or stone to all exposed block.
• Replace all horizontal siding.
• Replace all windows and trim.
• Replace all fascia and soffit.
• Repair or replace columns.
• Address American with Disability Access (ADA) requirements.
• Address sag in header between columns on old liquor store side.
• Re-stripe parking lot.
• Submit canopy plan for review and complete improvements to the canopy as shown on plan approved by Morgan County Planning Department.
The Park N Shop, Cooner said, closed in 2016 and has been vacant since. “He’ll have to remodel the entire building,” Cooner said.
