The arrest of a 36-year-old mother for the shooting death of her son last Monday, March 1, in the Riverwalk subdivision in Bishop has left shock waves across both the community and through the Morgan County judicial system.
As Alison Jones appeared on Tuesday before Morgan County Magistrate Judge Connie Holt through a Zoom first appearance hearing, investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Jones’ court-appointed public defender Darel Mitchell were trying to piece together why Jones has been accused of shooting and killing her 7-year-old son, Maddox Jones.
Mitchell said he started investigating the case Monday after Jones was declared indigent and he was assigned to the case. Mitchell said he has talked to her family and that his investigation into the death was on-going. “There’s a lot to this case,” he said. “It’s tragic.” On Thursday, Mitchell spoke again with Jones.
Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley, on the day of the killing, alleged that Jones shot Maddox once and then turned the semi-automatic pistol on her husband, Douglas Jones, at the family’s Riverwalk Road residence. Markley said Douglas Jones was able to disarm Alison after “several” shots were fired. Sheriff’s Office reports state that when a deputy arrived, Douglas and Alison Jones were on the stoop of the residence and Douglas told deputies, “Arrest her, she did it.” Reports allege that Maddox was shot around 7:20 a.m.
Markley said investigators believe the couple had argued extensively the night before the shooting and that Alison Jones had spent the night in her son's room.
Both Douglas and Alison Jones were transported to the Morgan County Public Safety Center and, after being questioned by investigators, Alison was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Douglas Jones was released. Maddox Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Wright Barksdale was contacted immediately by Morgan County Sheriff Markley and drove to the scene. “From the word go, we have been actively involved in doing what we can to help,” Barksdale said.
Markley said the sheriff’s office was aided in the investigation by GBI crime scene technicians.
On Tuesday, Alison Jones appeared at 2 p.m. before Judge Holt who said her bond was a question for a Superior Court Judge. Judge Holt explained to Jones that she faced a felony murder charge and that, if convicted, “you could be punished by death, imprisonment for life without parole and imprisonment for life.” Alison Jones, in both wrist and leg shackles and wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit and mask, affirmed that she understood.
Mitchell said last Thursday that he does not believe the case falls into the parameters of a capital murder trial.
Barksdale said it was “way to early” to comment on prosecutorial strategy.
“We are not going to commit to anything," he said. "We are going to wait until we have a full case file.”
Barksdale said he was “truly blessed" to have a sheriff like Robert Markley and his staff.
"We trust him,” he said. “We are going to let the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and GBI do their jobs.”
Maddox was a second grader at Morgan County Primary School and Dr. Virgil Cole, superintendent, Morgan County Charter School System, said the school had arranged for counselors to aid grieving children and staff during this “tragic loss.”
