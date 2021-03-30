Each year, Morgan County Cloverleaf 4-H members (4th-6th graders) look forward to traveling to Rock Eagle 4-H Center to compete with 4-H’ers representing counties in Northeast Georgia. Due to the pandemic, students had to think outside the box with a virtual experience. Although the virtual competition experience was different, the benefits of participating in project achievement were much the same.
As in the past, students selected their project area and decided on a subject in that project area on which to focus. They spent weeks researching and organizing their topic to prepare a presentation, including visuals, to be judged virtually by a panel of judges. Each competitor prepared a demonstration in their project area. Most commonly, the demonstration is an illustrated talk, or speech accompanied by appropriate visual aids. In addition, the demonstration can be a timed exhibition of talent, such as musical ability, dancing or food preparation. The demonstrations are limited to 4-6 minutes and are judged against their peers in their project area. Morgan County 4-H’ers experienced great success with their projects.
4-H members competing in project achievement included Elijah Allman, Workforce Preparation & Career Development, 2nd Place; Kylee Atkinson, Dog Care and Training, 3rd Place; Catherine Braswell, Sports-Team; Gunnar Braswell, Historic People, 2nd Place; Caroline Brownlee, Environmental Science, 1st Place; Kadence Bruzzichesi, Sports Individual, 3rd Place; Kaylee Cagle, Between Meal Snacks, 1st Place, Ellen Carter, Dog Care & Training; Nicholas Carter, General Recreation, 3rd place; Frances Chapman, 1st Place; Pinckney Cofield, Health, 1st Place; John Collier, Sports-Team; Molly Copeland, Sports-Team, 3rd Place; Ace Dalton, Arts, 1st Place; Kenton Davidson, Marine & Coastal Ecology, 2nd Place; Elissa Detienne, Dog Care & Training, 2nd Place; James Edwards, Sports-Team, 3rd Place; Khloe Eiting, Companion Animal Science,1st Place; Sa’Ryah Franklin, Sports-Team; Andrew Gardner, Poultry, 1st Place; Amyia Gilbert, Clothing & Textiles, 2nd Place; Megan Gresham, Interior Design, 1st Place; Jellian Guinn, General Recreation, 1st Place; Liah Hardeman, Marine & Coastal Ecology; Jael Homan, Historic Places & Events, 2nd Place; Avery Howell, Dog Care & Training, 1st Place; Carson Jones, Wildlife, 2nd Place; Ymariona Jones, Marine & Coastal Ecology; Callie Johnson/Pugh, Sports- Individual; Evie Jordan, Dog Care & Training; Lucas Kent, Agriculture Awareness, 1st Place; Ryan Kent, Safety, 2nd Place; Dylan King, Outdoor Survival Skills, 1st Place; Gianna Lentine, Wildlife, 3rd Place; Noah Miller, Workforce Prep & Career Development, 1st Place; Kaden Morris, Sheep and Meat Goats, 2nd Place; Violet Nelson, Companion Animal Science, 2nd Place; Barrett Newsome, Sports Individual, 1st Place; Matthew Oliver, Sports-Team; Emily O’Neal, Safety, 2nd Place; Anna Grace Parham, Companion Animal Science, 3rd Place; Grant Peaster, Time & Money Management, 1st Place; Allison Peotrowski, Safety, 1st Place; Emma Reese, Sports – Team, 1st Place; Braxton Rhoades, Wildlife; Cooper Salmon, Historic Places & Events, 3rd Place; Darius Smith, Sheep & Meat Goats, 1st Place; Annabel Sparrow, Horse, 3rd Place; Amanda Strickland, Clothing & Textiles, 1st Place; Emily Thomas, Marine & Coastal Ecology, 3rd Place; Rebecca Thomas, Fruits, Vegetables & Nuts, 1st Place; Laney Tillery, Sports, 2nd Place; Lola Tucker, Environmental Science, 1st Place; Jasiah Walker, Food For Fitness, 1st Place; Garrett Ward, Historic People, 1st Place; Ruthie Wells, Performing Arts Instrumental, 1st Place; Teri’yana White, Wildlife, 2nd Place; Iris Williams, Dog Care & Training; Lucy Williams, Sports Individual, 2nd Place; Nell Williams, Time & Money Management, 2nd Place; Joseph Yarbrough, General Recreation, 1st Place; and Lily Zayas, General Recreation, 2nd Place.
Morgan County 4-H staff members Janet Woodard, Shannon Cagle and Jay Moon said they were thankful for the support of a team of individuals who were brave enough to tackle the project achievement process with an entire team (56) of students. They gave a huge thank you to Jeannie Rice who allowed her students to learn by doing as they selected, researched and organized their presentation including designing slides to help the audience visualize their subject. Thanks also went to Kathy Edwards, Morgan County Elementary School Media Specialist, who assisted with taping each student’s presentation to be submitted and judged virtually by a panel of professionals across the district to select the award recipients in each project.
