The City of Madison has resorted to “a rarely used” legal maneuver to forcibly condemn and acquire the remaining land parcels needed to expand the Madison Airport. The city has elected to use eminent domain, which is the right of the government to seize private property for public use and must financially compensate the property owners.
“This is a nuclear option, but our backs are against the wall,” said Madison City Manager David Nunn to the Madison Mayor and City Council at the last regular meeting on March 8.
The city has been in negotiations with the Jackson Family Trust for years over three parcels of land needed to expand the airport runway. According to City Attorney Jim Carter, the family is willing to part with the land, but the family and the city have not been able to agree on a price for it.
“It’s not a matter of not wanting to turn the property loose, it’s about how much to be paid for it,” said Carter.
“The property owners have rights and I respect those rights, I really do. We know the property owner has the right to get everything they can out of the property,” said Nunn.
Nunn explained that the city decided to enact eminent domain because of an upcoming federal deadline of April 1 to use funds designated for the airport expansion project.
“Funds have been appropriated for this and we have to use those funds by a certain time or we lose them,” explained Nunn. According to Nunn, the city could lose “upwards of $150,000” in federal funding if the land acquisition is not achieved soon.
The city is acquiring three parcels of land owned by the Jackson Family Trust, two small parcels less than half an acre each and a larger tract of 47 acres.
“These are the last remaining property acquisitions,” said Nunn, who noted all the other properties acquired for the project were successfully negotiated without having to enact eminent domain.
At the beginning of March, The Morgan County Board of Commissioners signed a consent resolution acknowledging the City of Madison’s intent to condemn land and acquire it for the purpose of the airport expansion project. The Madison Mayor and City Council signed a resolution approving the quick condemnation of the three parcels in order for the city to acquire the land at the last regular meeting on March 8.
In 2018, Former Gov. Nathan Deal identified Madison as one of 10 airports in the State of Georgia to provide “significant funds” for the purpose of airport improvements. The city has wanted to extend the airport’s runway from 3,800 feet to 5,000 feet for years. According to Nunn, the last of the land acquisitions will move this long-term goal forward.
“I believe the airport expansion will increase property values and be a valuable part of our transportation infrastructure,” said Nunn.
