The pandemic shutdown has given the City of Madison a rare opportunity to “press the reset button” and quit emulating suburban Atlanta’s seasonal events by “rebranding” Madison’s festivals as expressions of positive southern heritage. Why celebrate a foreign, copycat culture when Middle Georgia’s got a great legacy that Madison’s Mainstreet could promote instead?
If this were the Heart of Texas then a five-alarm “Chili Cookoff” would be most appropriate, but given that it is not, why replicate what’s become a commonplace metropolitan happening? (Currently Madison’s Chili Cookoff falls in October right between Brookhaven’s and Cabbagetown’s.)
Why not instead promote a cooking event that celebrates the area’s culinary history like a competition featuring barbecue? Many a Morgan County native licks their lips when thinking about the tender pulled pork slow roasted to perfection by the late local pit master Levi “Blue” Veasley. Why not remake the “Chili Cookoff” into the “Blue Veasley Memorial Madison Barbecue Competition” instead?
Likewise the name “Firefly Festival” betrays foreign roots and should be changed to the “Lightning Bug Festival.” No self-respecting southerner calls these perennial summer favorites “fireflies” because they know full well they aren’t flies at all but beetles in the Lampyridae family with bioluminescence that makes them flash like lightning in the night sky when searching for a mate. In his stories about the Briar Patch written 150 years ago, Joel Chandler Harris talked about “lightnin’ bugs” because that’s what locals called them! Let’s be honest, “Firefly” is a Yankee term. Yet no one is hosting a “Lightning Bug Festival” and Madison should be the first to do so and thereby recognize and embrace its native southern language.
And the City of Madison should enforce its ordinance and get the golf carts off the public streets! We have all seen them lately with people tooling around town, grandparents carrying little kids down sidewalks on them, youngsters not old enough to have a learner’s permit trying to cross Main Street. These recreational vehicles are illegal on the city streets (Madison Code Sec. 78-170) and violators are subject to a $300 fine because they are not safe. They should be stopped before there is an accident and someone gets hurt.
Madison is not a gated community. Were this Reynolds or Hilton Head Island with their golf courses and own regulations that would be a different story. At such places with restricted access, the residents—like those at Madison Lakes—can joyride in their golf carts all they like if allowed. But the City of Madison is one of Georgia’s rural county seats subject to federal, state and local laws. Conventional golf carts with their country club mentality have no place on our taxpayer supported thoroughfares. Surely our municipal government is not trying to turn Madison into Peachtree City too? Heaven forbid!
Glenn T. Eskew,
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.