Mr. and Mrs. Sean Christian of Bostwick and Mr. and Mrs. Adam Segrest of Rutledge are pleased to announce the engagement of Ragan Mariah Christian to Case Patrick Segrest.
The couple attended Morgan County High School and both graduated in 2016. Upon graduation, Case pursued a career with the fire department obtaining multiple certifications including Firefighting II, Hazardous Materials Technician, and Advanced EMT. He is currently serving both Greene County and Morgan County.
In May of 2020, Ragan graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science. This fall she will attend St. Augustine University in Florida to pursue a Doctoral Degree in Physical Therapy.
The couple will be married in May.
