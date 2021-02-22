The Morgan County High School Competition Cheer team traveled to Macon last week for the GHSA state championships. Unfortunately for the team, a last-minute precautionary COVID quarantine altered plans for the contest and ultimately impacted the team’s finishing position at the state contest.
As with all team sports, every member has a role and losing a member the night before a huge competition will have an impact. That’s what happened with the cheer team. One of the members of the team was placed on precautionary quarantine and the team had to then try to change their routine the night before the biggest contest of the year.
The 2020-2021 season for the MCHS Competition Cheer team is nothing short of amazing. They competed in six events, won five of those, and finished in third in one. They won region and took third place out of 16 teams, hitting their highest score of the season, 98 out of 107.
