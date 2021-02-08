Saturday afternoon, the MCHS Competition Cheer team hit the mat for the region contest at Northside High School in Warner Robins. The 20-person team with five contest wins this season competed against more than 20 teams for their spot at the GHSA state competition next week. The Cheer Dogs ended the night as region champions and third in sectionals.
Coach Kali Cline said that the team's success lies in their ability to “work together to overcome losing people from injury and quarantines” this season. “They are all so individually talented” and hate to make changes to the routine but “they’ve risen to the occasion and worked it out… together.”
There’s no news when it comes to preparing for the state contest as Cline stated, “We don’t want to change anything. We need high energy and high reps.” The team made changes going into region and now “it just needs to be muscle memory.”
Next week will be the last time on the mat for the teams five seniors – Jessy Young, Kaitlyn Sims, Jermira Anderson, Anna Nelson, and Taylor Bentley. Cline wants them to “have fun and soak up every second.” The specific times for the performance have not been released but the team will compete Feb. 16 at the Macon Centerplex.
