Late last month, 23 members of the Madison Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with two friends, teamed up with members of the Cemetery Commission and other volunteers for a clean-up day at the Madison City Cemetery. The 34 total participants were able to serve together outdoors while practicing social distancing.
Ben Proulx, the head of the Madison Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Brittany, and their child, Anderson, live in a 150-year-old home in Madison. Years ago, they did some research about its history. Once while on a family walk through the cemetery, they noticed a grave of someone from that history, and observed that it could use some maintenance. During the clean-up day, Proulx came to realize he was working on that exact site, and felt it was much more than a coincidence.
Cindy Smith's husband, Luke, and Matt Boehner took out a large cedar stump that had engulfed a small iron fence around a grave. Cindy and Luke, both from this area, remember when the tree was inside the fence and then expanded beyond it and started to overtake the grave. Years later, the stump held the fence until Luke and Matt freed it.
Susan Kridler helped Cindy Smith and her mother, Peggy Young, clean the markers of Peggy's parents.
On the Northeast side of the cemetery, which borders a creek, the section called Potter’s field (a Biblical term) was for burials of the poor or unknown. At the edge of it, under thick debris, Nancy Bush found a brick bordered grave that had been completely hidden for years.
(0) comments
