Centennial Baptist Church held A Celebration of Teresa Bone’s Life last Sunday morning. The music and song selections reflected Teresa’s life of service to her Saviour. During her health crisis she often was found consoling, comforting, and encouraging others in their faith. Her favorite signature was, ‘Hooked on Him, Teresa’.
Pastor Terry’s sermon text was Psalm 116:15, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”
Pastor Terry shared several ways Teresa served her Lord:
She loved her Lord.
She loved her family.
She loved her church family.
Other Scripture texts were 1st Thessalonians 4:13-18, “13 But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope.
14 For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.
15 For this we declare to you by a word from the Lord,[a] that we who are alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will not precede those who have fallen asleep.
16 For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first.
17 Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.
18 Therefore encourage one another with these words.”
Every parent and child knows what disobedience is concerning family relationships. Our relationship with God is one of family, yet we disobey our heavenly Father daily. Disobedience is sin. When we go our way, do things ‘our way’, and follow our dreams without regard to our heavenly Father’s input, we are sinning. When we sin we are leaving God out of our lives. How does that work out for us?
Teresa read her bible daily to guide her footsteps, was in constant prayer and connection to her heavenly Father, loved on those who were hurting, and gave of her resources to help others. She was a servant living out Christ’s commands.
Have you met Teresa’s best friend, Jesus? If you haven’t, this is how you can meet Him:
1) Begin by simply talking to God.
2) Dear God, I know I am a sinner, please forgive me for my sins.
3) I believe Jesus is Your son and He died on the cross for my sin.
4) I believe You raised Him to life.
5) I want to trust Jesus as my Savior and follow Him as my Lord from this day forward. In Jesus’ Name, amen.
THOUGHTS FOR THE WEEK
“The Lord will give strength to His people; the Lord will bless His people with peace.” ~Psalm 29:11
