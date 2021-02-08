When Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017, the Pew Research Center reported: “Five of the 15 people Trump has nominated to be Cabinet secretaries have spent all or nearly all their careers in the business world, with no significant public office or senior military service on their resumes. That would be more business people with no public-sector experience than have ever served in the Cabinet at any one time.”
An NPR story reports that Biden’s picks for his cabinet and White House team of advisors have one thing in common and that is service in the Obama administration. As of Dec. 12 there were 12 who were Obama appointees and four who were not.
It is interesting to note that while the Trump Administration had one of the highest number of businessmen, the Obama administration had the lowest number of businessmen of any administration in the last 120 years.
The way I remember it, the majority of the Obama-Biden Administration were career politicians, government bureaucrats, and college professors. They had never met a payroll, followed a schedule, or been held accountable for failures.
When Trump took office in 2017, our stated international policy was “Strategic Patience” and “Leading from Behind.” Our troops in Afghanistan had to meet “Rules of Engagement” before they could return fire. North Korea was routinely testing atom bombs and firing missiles over Japan.
Iran was attacking shipping going through the Strait of Hormuz, and they captured U.S. Navy Seals whose two boats were disabled and then published videos and photographs of the Navy Seals on their knees, hands on their heads with one of the Seals apologizing and praising Iran’s treatment.
Remember John Gruber, who was an MIT professor and architect of the Affordable Care Act? After the act was passed, John Gruber spoke at an academic conference and said, "Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage," Gruber said. "And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for getting the thing passed."
After Trump, the businessman with no public sector experience, was inaugurated in 2017, North Korea stopped their nuclear tests, stopped shooting missiles over Japan, and returned U.S. war dead from the North Korean War. Iran pulled back and no longer attacks shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s tax cuts on businesses brought millions of jobs back to America and his economic policies sent the economy soaring.
But now, our new administration is once again staffed with career politicians, government bureaucrats, and college professors. We have witnessed naivety when administration officials say that the hundreds of thousands of highly paid pipeline workers fired by Biden can get a job installing solar panels (a job which maybe requires a high school education) or Vice President Kamala Harris’ advice, "All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines; what we need to do around plugging leaks from oil and gas wells; and transferring those important skills to the work that has yet to be done that needs to get done."
Patrick Buchanan reminds us, “It was said of Warren Harding's inaugural address that it was ‘an army of pompous phrases marching across the landscape in search of an idea.’”
