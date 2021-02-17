Businessman or career politician? How about "statesman?"
I personally have no problem with an ethical businessman running our government, but our former President has a gigantic ethics problem.
1. Multiple bankruptcies. (No telling how many vendors, employees, lending institutions, or investors got the short end of the stick while our businessman came out richer.)
2. Fraudulent schools such as Trump University which duped many out of their money
3. Enriching his businesses by directing government employees to use them (His golf club is a good example along with his plan to have an international summit at Mar-A-Lago.)
4. Failing to pay contractors for work earnestly performed.
5. Throwing business associates "under the bus" when they fail to do his bidding. (Jeff Sessions is one example; Brian Kemp is another.)
6. Problem with telling the truth (Take your pick on this.)
7. Such a good businessman, he can't get a loan from an American bank.
8. Finally, with a DNA of "Win at all costs," he condoned and encouraged a hostile takeover of our government. In most countries, he would've been arrested and shot.
Donald Trump may have done some positive things while in office, but his lack of ethics trumps (no pun intended) anything good he did. I seriously doubt anyone would continue doing business with a person with ethics like Trump (if you do, you're either a Crook or another person being conned).
A businessman may be what this country needs, but Donald Trump isn't the one.
Bob Baldwin,
Madison
