Burke graduates from academy
Deputy Crystal Burke, center, recently graduated from Police Academy training. She is pictured, from left, with Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley, Capt. Earnestine Robertson, Lt. Derrick Reid and Chief Deputy Keith Howard. 

On Monday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office held a special luncheon for Deputy Crystal Burke (second from left) Deputy Burke recently graduated after 11 weeks of Police Academy training. The program included a series on examinations of law enforcement skills like driving, shooting and academics. During the training, Deputy Burke received the academy's Honor, Integrity, Respect and Courage award. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the academy did not hold in-person graduation ceremonies. Deputy Burke will begin her law enforcement career in the Morgan County Detention Center. 

