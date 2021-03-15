The Morgan County Boys soccer team hit the road to face their closest region opponent, the Thomson Bulldogs, last Friday. A slow first half was not hard for the Dogs to overcome on their way to a 10-1 win on the road.
Head Coach Aaron Paul said the team “played really well… had a ton of shots and great combinations in the first half, we just couldn’t get it in the goal.” The Dogs had no problem scoring in the second half including Trace Blanton making a run 15 seconds into the half. Blanton, Luis Perez, and Fritz Williams all had a pair of goals. Nathan Camacho, Cooper Allen, Josue Lopez and Alex Ortiz scored a goal each.
The team hits the pitch again Thursday, March 18, at Bill Corry Stadium against Thomson to close their season series.
