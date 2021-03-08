The attendance Sunday was good with members and some visitors, always glad to have each one. The special music was by the Youth Group, “God So Loved” and “Trust in You.” Pastor Anthony Cottrell gave the welcome, announcements and prayer. Our Youth Minister Justin Milford brought the morning message; Walk In the Spirit. “The best antidote against the poison of sin is to walk in the Spirit, to be much conversing with spiritual things, to mind the things of the soul, which is the spiritual part of man to commit ourselves to the guidance of the word, wherein the Holy Spirit makes known the will of God concerning us, and in our duty to act in a dependence of His aids and influences.” – Matthew Henry
Read Galatians 5: 16-17 while we are still here, we will battle with our sin nature. We must recognize the war that is taking place within us and around us daily. We should let the Spirit direct our lives and do not satisfy the desires of human nature, these two seems to be enemies, you cannot do what you may want to do, you have to do what’s right. Read Luke 9:23 – And He said to all; “If anyone wants to come with me, he must forget himself, take up; his cross every day and follow me.” Read Romans 8:6-13. It is impossible to please God if we are consistently choosing to please ourselves. We should always choose to help others. VS 8. We must recognize that our carnal nature will only desire the things that will bring us temporary pleasure and safety. Those who obey their human nature cannot please God.
Those who follow after the Holy Spirit find themselves doing things that please God. Following after the Holy Spirit leads to life and peace, but following after the old nature leads to death, because the old sinful nature within us is against God. Consistently choosing to serve the flesh will bring destruction into our lives. Consistently choosing to walk in the spirit will bring “life and peace.” The Spirit within gives power to receive and to choose life. VS11.
Read Galatians 5:19-26 – Many things in our lives God has given to us, to bring us fulfillment and joy. If we choose to enjoy them in the way He intended. Actions taken out of a carnal mindset, to bring us temporary pleasure, should be considered very dangerous. We must be careful to filter our thoughts and actions through the scriptures, guided by the Holy Spirits. Read 1 Corinthians 5:10 … “Bring into captivity every though to the obedience of Christ.” We should strive each day to allow the fruit of the Spirit to saturate our live and to crucify the flesh with the affections and lusts.” V. 24. If we have been given life by God through the Spirit, isn’t the natural response to surrender it back to Him?
