The attendance on Sunday was good with members and several visitors present. Baptismal service was held for Corbin Smith. Our prayers are for him as he begins his walk with Jesus. His church family is here to help him whenever he needs us. Our Youth Minister Justin Milford gave the welcome, announcements and prayer. The choir sang, “Fly Away,” for the morning special.
Pastor Cottrell’s message, “The Supreme benefit of Faith in Jesus Christ.” Read Psalm 103:1-5, “Bless the Lord, O my soul and forget not all His benefits.” Have you considered the benefits of following Jesus Christ lately? The best benefit of following Jesus Christ is the baptism of the Holy Spirit. We are baptized by the Holy Spirit for multiple reasons, but the main purpose is that we might become a vessel of the Lord in reaching the lost and dying world with the Gospel of Christ. Read John 1:19-34. There are two things I want you to see and think on. The first is the question the priest and Levites asked of John. “Who are you?” John said, I am not the Christ; it is He who comes after me. The second is John’s exclamation, “Be hold, the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” John told them, “Look, this is the one I’ve been telling you about. He is the one who has come to take away sins of the world. I came baptizing with water, but He is the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit.” We, who have chosen to follow Jesus asking for salvation through His sacrifice, have been baptized by the Holy Spirit. Through there are many benefits from the indwelling of the Holy Spirit; I want to focus on three of them today. Read Acts 1: 4-8, The Holy Spirit in us is the power to witness. We receive the power of the Holy Spirit and it is the Holy Spirit who empowers us to be a witness to Jesus’ power over death. When was the last time you relied on the power of the Holy Spirit in you to be a witness to Jesus’ power?
Read John 7:37-39. The Holt Spirit in us is the source of living waters. Read Proverbs 10:11, “The mouth of the righteous is a well of life, but violence covers the mouth of the wicked.” Upon salvation Christ transformative work begins in us. He is always working in us convicting and encouraging. So, the power of the Holy Spirit is at work in us, but the beautiful thing about what Jesus points out here is that you and I have a river of living water ready to flow from us. This river is not of ourselves but of God through the Holy Spirit, we should make sure we are not damming up the flow through. You can speak life into a heart that is cold and hard because of the river of life flowing from your heart now. Read 1 Corinthians 12:13. The Holy Spirit in us is the unity we need. With all I hear concerning racism and hate in this world, we fellow believers need not lean on any other efforts to unify but the efforts of the Holy Spirits. We are all baptized into ONE body by ONE Spirit! Do not let Satan lie to you! Do not believe his attempts to divide you brethren! We must stand firm on this biblical teaching that whether Jesus or Greeks, slave or free, in Christ you are a brother, or sister to me. We do not need to look for what separates us. We must look at what unites us. The Holy Spirit is there to help us navigate this life but to accomplish the purposes of God at the same time. We must continue to run this race that is set before us, and we must be ready to give an answer of the hope that is within us. After preaching the gospel to the early church, Peter was asked the question that I hope each of you are asked at least once in you life. “What shall we do?” Peter replied, “Repent, and let everyone of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”
