Attendance on Sunday was good for the worship service, glad to have all in church. We missed all that wasn’t able to attend. Special music was, “Give Mr. Jesus,” by Anthony and Alicia Cottrell. Pastor Cottrell’s message was, “Sack Cloth and Ashes.” Last week we looked at the reality of sin and what it has done to humanity; this week we’re looking at the need for repentance.
Throughout scripture we can see people repenting over their sins, often they would put on sacks made from goat hair and cover themselves with ashes to signify what they were experiencing. Why is it we need to understand repentance to celebrate Christ’s Resurrection? There is no reason to celebrate Christ’s victory over death until we understand why He died. When we grasp that He died for our sins then we should experience repentance. Read Nehemiah 9:1-3. This is the first step of repentance, a true remorse for what one has done wrong against God, This step in repentance is recognizing who the Lord is. Read Nehemiah 9:5-15 they recounted all the Lord had done for us. Have you recounted all the Lord has done for you lately? The second step in repentance is recognizing your sin for what it is. Read Nehemiah 9:16-18 they recognized their sins and how they had not been faithful to God. Read Nehemiah 9:19-25. They remembered how faithful God was to them even in their unfaithfulness. They recalled His manifold mercies. Nehemiah 9:26-38, There are several things that stand out to me in these last verses. They recounted how the people continued in a cycle of sin, repentance and restoration. Why though? The answer is revealed in verse 28. “After they had rest,” they had been saved from the enemy’s hands and they became comfortable and rested instead of seeking God, as they should.
I am fearful there are many professing Christians today that have had too much rest. They have become too comfortable in their walk with God. They have forgotten what they have done to God and what God has done for them. Repentance is not a once and done action. It is a daily action that we must take not to keep us in a state of remorse, but a state of understanding. God has been so faithful to us, we should faithfully seek Him. The work of sack cloth and ashes did not bring repentance but showed repentance. Putting on the sack cloth and covering themselves in ashes did not cleanse, but showed a heart that was full of remorse for its condition. Being covered was to show others what was happening to them.
Does this mean you and me should be covered in sack cloth and ashes each time we are confronted with our sin? Not necessarily, but there should be and outward display of what is happening inside of us. Read Romans 6:1-2, “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? Certainly not! How shall we who did to sin live any longer in it?” Read Romans 5:6-11.
Have a Happy Easter.
