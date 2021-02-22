Sunday our attendance was good for morning worship service, hope to see more coming next week. We have a lot more room and all will be welcome. Our Youth Minister Justin Milford gave the welcome, announcements and prayer. Our special music, “Oh, my Hope is in Jesus,” by Angela Harrison, Connie and Tony Cottrell.
Pastor Cottrell’s message, “Run with Endurance.” Paul uses the phrase,” run with endurance the race that is set before us.” The race of our faith is not a short spirit either it is a marathon. Let’s consider those who have run before us. Abraham, Moses and Noah. Consider Joseph and Mary, John the Baptist or Paul. Read Hebrews 11:36 “Still others had trial of mocking and scourging, yes and of chains and imprisonment. They were stoned, they were sawn in two, were tempted, were slain with the sword. They wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins, being destitute, afflicted, tormented of whom the world was not worthy. They wandered in deserts and mountains, in dens and caves of the earth.” Hebrews 12:1-2 “Therefore, we also since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses. . “
Paul encourages us to look into the great cloud of witnesses and to draw strength from their testimonies, these should offer us encouragement, to do so we should look at their finish line and not focus on the race that got them there. “Let us lay aside every weight and the sin which so easily ensnares us.” We should be growing in our faith. Look to God’s word and ask God to reveal to us every sin that has ensnared us.” We are each looking unto Jesus as we are running this race. Jesus is the common thread that binds us even if we are running from different areas or directions. Jesus is the author of our faith. He is the originator of our faith and the leader of our faith. Jesus is the finisher of our faith as well. He is the one that brings our faith to perfection as we cross the finish line into His arms.
Having faith does not make life easy it makes it have purpose. We have the King of Kings waiting on us to receive us unto Him. Paul told us to loo into the cloud of witnesses and see how they relied on their faith to lead them. Then look at yourself and realize what weighs you down or what binds you; cast it off and run. Run with endurance not slowing down or easing up. Run toward your Savior looking at Him the entire time. He is the one that authored your faith and He is the one that perfects your faith.
We run our race with endurance. Paul, he notes that we are to run the race with endurance that is set before us. My race probably will not look like your race. The obstacles that I will face are not necessarily the same you will face, but the finish line is the same.
