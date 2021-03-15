On this beautiful day attendance was good. We missed all that were unable to come. Justin Milford, our youth director gave the welcome, announcements, and prayer. Pastor Anthony Cottrell’s message, “The Reality of Sin.” To properly celebrate the resurrection of Christ we must first start with understanding a key principle. We must understand the reality of sin (in mankind) that has led to a broken relationship with God. Have you given much thought to what happened on the day Adam and Eve ate the fruit? Have you considered how much things changed from what God intended? Do you live as if you believe in sin and its power over mankind? Read 1 John 1:8-10. Do not deceive yourself, you have sin lurking inside you. You and me are still under construction going through sanctification. God is still working in us up until the Day of Christ. We must get to the point in our life that we recognize the sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Praise God though! We have an advocate in Jesus Christ! He is the propitiation for our sins and the whole world! We cannot deny the existence of sin in all of us. Read Mark 7:1-23. When was the last time you considered the power of sin? Or when did you last consider how powerful sin is? It is so important to recognize that sin exist in all of us. We are under construction being sanctified daily, but we must daily deny ourselves and search God out. We are to continue to search His word and seek to be transformed by the renewing of our minds. Flushing out the sin and replacing it with the Holy!
We must recognize the perfection of the Trinity. Read Matthew 5:43-48, how does this passage teach us about the Trinity’s perfection? Jesus teaches us here that we are to love our enemies, not just our neighbors. We are to go the extra distance to love those who hurt us, how spitefully use us. He calls us to love through pains. Now, where does verse 48 come into play? Can you imagine Jesus teaching this to His disciples and others at that time knowing what was to come?
If that is not perfection, I do not know what is! He stood there in complete perfection just as our Father in heaven is perfect and told the multitude that would cry for His death to love their enemy!
His perfection allowed Him to love us through Christ even after and during our sinning against him. His love for you is perfect and is all you need! We must recognize our need for cleansing. Read Psalm 51:1-4a David had been with Bathsheba and the prophet Nathan had confronted him. David’s sin had found him, and he was at a broken point in his life. He knew he could only turn to God. There comes a point in our life where we are in complete humility and faith acknowledges our failure and gives Him the success in our life. We must come to a point where we are not only ask, but daily remember and surrender to His saving grace!
I do not want to dwell on my separated sins, but I want to remember daily my need for clean sing and His gift of cleansing. This will keep me in a state of humility and submission before my God.
God Bless You All!
