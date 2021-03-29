It was good to have a good attendance in church Sunday. We missed all that couldn’t be there, hope to have all back soon. Visitors were present and are always welcome. Special music was by Patsy Allen.
Pastor Cottrell’s message was “From Recognized to Rejected.” Jesus asked Peter that great question that each of us must answer one day; “Who do you say that I am?” If you think about it all through Christ ministry and even today, people struggle with recognizing exactly who Jesus Christ is. Read Luke 19:28. As Jesus was approaching the town, scripture teaches us that many people spread their cloaks and palm branches on the road, but why? Luke is the only account in the Gospel that tells us about Jesus’ tears and words as He was coming into Jerusalem. Jesus was weeping over Jerusalem, but the more pressing thing for us to see is what He said, “If you had known the things that make for your peace.” Jesus was torn because the people that were shouting Hosanna and blessed is the King did not understand what He was doing. He had preached and told of His sacrifice, yet the people did not grasp it and in the case of many of His disciples they told Him it was a hard saying. Even though they did not fully know who Jesus was, the week started with jubilation as they recognized Jesus as He was coming into the town. How fast it changed though - Read Luke 23:13-23, Pilate had found no fault in Jesus, yet the crowd was condemning Him. He was no longer recognized as royalty; they were no longer shouting Hosanna or blessed as the King. No, they rejected Him and crucified Him because of their chants. They were willing to trade Jesus’ life for the life of a murderer all because Jesus was not who they though He was, and He did not give them what they thought He would. Read Luke 23:44-47, this tells us of how a centurion figured it out. Mark records the centurion’s words as, “Truly this Man was he Son of God.” Matthew records the account saying, “They feared greatly saying truly this man was the Son of God.”
How is it that we treat Christ the same way the people did then? These people celebrated Him; thinking of all the great things He was going to do for them in Jerusalem, and ideas Jesus was going to give them a wonderfully blessed life. Jesus came to give them their needs. But they rejected Him; His word and teaching rejected the truth and rejected His love. We often do much the same way; we reject what He knows we need and for it we supplement what we think we need or worse yet just what we want. We cannot allow our own desires or thoughts guide us in our response to Christ. As Jesus came into Jerusalem He wept and He said, “If you had known the things that make for your peace.” Do you know today all Jesus Christ has done for you? Do you recognize Him as Savior or are you rejecting Him? Have we learned to fear the Lord? Read Proverbs 9:10 tell us that, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” This is not knowledge as men might know, it moves from physical to spiritual as we fear the Lord, we’re concerned about short earthly life or concern for what eternity will look like. We start to see what Jesus has done for us unlike the people of Jerusalem. We start to see what length Jesus went through so that we might know the father. Do you know the Savior?
