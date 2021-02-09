On Sunday, attendance seems to have been more than the last few weeks. I was glad to see more coming back. Glad they were over all their sickness and praise God for that. As usual, we welcome the visitors hoping they received a blessing and will come again. Our youth minister, Justin Milford gave the welcome, announcements and prayer. Special music, “Redeemed,” by Connie Contrell.
Pastor Cottrell's message, “Evidence of faith”. In recent messages we have had the question where do you hope to be in your faith in six months? How many people do you hope to lead to Christ by this time next year? A faith that is alive and well is seeking to grow not only in ourselves, but in others. My prayer for your faith is that it is growing and that you are becoming stronger, and that you are becoming even more bold and sharing your faith. To the church at Ephesus, Paul uses the word “walk”, what a living faith looks like”. “Walk worthy of the calling with which you were called.” “Walk in unity”. “Be imitation of God. “Walk in Love”. “You are the light in the Lord”, “ Walk as children of light”, “walk circumspectly as wise when our faith is growing in our life there will be evidence of it. Read James 2:14-17 James brings up a question can Faith save him? Faith cannot save anyone, belief in the existence of God or Jesus Christ does not constitute salvation. Salvation is the gift of God through Jesus Christ and faith is a part of it. Faith alone does not save anyone, it is where you place your faith that brings salvation. After James “can Faith save him?” Within this example Jesus makes the point of evidence that he calls work. It must be well understood that no one will work their way into Gates of glory. You will never be good enough or do good enough to work your way in. James uses the word works here for the evidence of faith. The Greek word here for work means a deed or action that carries out or completes an inner desire. Charles Spurgeon said, “ the child of God works not for the life but from the life, he does not work to be saved, he works because he is saved.” Read Romans 1:16 – 17 James 2:18-26 in verse 18 James makes the case for the evidence of faith. There is a line drawn in the sand and on opposite side of it stands faith and works. We must have clear understanding that works do not yield salvation in our lives “least any man should not boast.” James points to the fact that if one were to be convicted of having faith it would come not because of the words used but the actions. In verse 19 we see the statement “faith without works is dead.” We do not need a dictionary to understand what deed means here. Only life can prove that something is not dead, and only faith in action can prove that faith exists. Abraham's faith was proven by his actions just as Rahabs faith was proven by her actions. James uses the phrase justified by works to decide their faith. This phrase means their faith showed their righteousness. It was not that they were righteous because of their actions, their action showed their righteousness. What does your faith look like? Can others see your faith on the effect of your faith? My prayer for you is that your faith in Jesus Christ and his ability to deliver you from death grows. I pray it grows into a faith worth sharing with others.
