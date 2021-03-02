A pair of Union Point brothers, now 18-years-old and 16-years-old, were indicted on murder charges Monday by a Morgan County Grand Jury.
Dontarious Lamonta Burke, 18, and his younger brother Damarcus J. Burke were both indicted on malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felony murder and aggravated assault. The indictments come after both brothers were arrested and charged in the Nov. 27, 2019, shooting death of Kentrell Jones. Jones, 23, was leaning against a vehicle on Morgan Circle at approximately 8:30 p.m. when he was shot three times with a 9mm pistol. At the time of the shooting and consequent arrests, Det. Wes Thompson, Madison Police Department, said authorities believe Damarcus Burke had arranged a meeting between Dontarious Burke and Jones. “We believe he was participating in arranging a drug deal,” Thompson said.
Authorities said they found a small bag of suspected marijuana near Jones' body. Thompson also said $50 was taken from Jones. Authorities allege that the murder was captured on video surveillance that allegedly showed Demarcus Burke initially approaching Jones from the street and Dontarious Burke approaching Jones from the rear of a Morgan Circle residence.
At the time of the murder, Dontarious Burke was 17-years-old and Damarcus Burke was 15-years-old. Dontarious remains incarcerated in the Morgan County Detention Center and Damarcus Burke is currently detained in one of the state’s youth detention centers.
Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Jeff Burks said the state had pushed to treat Damarcus Burke as an adult “based on the severity of the charges.”
Dontarious Burke was arrested after the shooting by a Walton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at a residence in Monroe. According to a published report after Dontarious Burke’s arrest, Thompson said that Dontarious confessed to shooting Jones.
