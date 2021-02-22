Last Tuesday, the Morgan County High School boys soccer team hosted Cross Creek to open region play at home. The Dogs hit the pitch ready to play but they didn’t get to play long as they put up 10 goals quickly ending the game early with the mercy rule in effect. 

The Dogs had six players score in the abbreviated match. Fritz Williams had three goals. Luis Tenorio and Nathan Camacho both had a pair of goals. Trace Blanton, Grayson Jarmon, and Ross Ellenberg all scored one goal. 

The game scheduled for last Thursday against Academy of Richmond County has been rescheduled to March 29. The team takes the field again March 2 at Athens Academy.

