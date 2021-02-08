The Morgan County High School Bulldogs welcomed the Titans of North Oconee for a season opening scrimmage at Bill Corry Stadium. The game didn’t go the way of the Dogs despite a late second half resurgence. North Oconee left Madison with the 3-2 win.
MCHS Head Coach Aaron Paul said the game was “very physical… (the team) played well despite having some players out.” Both sides of the game for the Dogs began coming to life in the second half but it was not enough to get the win. Scoring for the Dogs was Luis Tenorio and Cooper Allen with an assist coming from Trace Blanton.
The Dogs’ game at Harlem last Friday was postponed due to field conditions so the Dogs will open region play at home this Friday against Thomson. The match begins around 7:30 p.m., after the conclusion of the girls’ game.
