After nearly a year, a woman suspected in a string of small town thefts including stores in Madison and Greensboro has been arrested. A second suspect is currently incarcerated in Arkansas State Prison and awaits local charges.
Deaquaneil R. Jamison, 29, was arrested on Wednesday, March 3, by the Dekalb County Neighborhood Task Force as she stood outside her Stone Mountain apartment. Jamison is charged with one count of theft by taking, one count financial transaction card theft and one count financial transaction card fraud in relation to the theft of a wallet and credit cards from a Madison merchant on March 6, 2020.
Since the incident, said Det. Andre Johnson of the Madison Police Department, he has doggedly pursued Jamison and the second suspect. Johnson said the information he gleaned from his investigation into the thefts has also led to more than seven arrest warrants being issued against Jamison and her accomplice in more than four other jurisdictions.
Johnson said on March 6, the two women entered Town & Country on West Washington and took an employee’s wallet. Inside the wallet were credit cards and other personal information.
“They were going from mom-and-pop stores," said Johnson. "They had a scheme where they would distract a clerk and the second suspect would look for an office to find a wallet or credit card.”
Johnson said after the alleged theft, the pair went directly to Madison’s Walmart and purchased nearly $1,000 in Vanilla MasterCard gift cards. Video surveillance at Walmart, he said, gave him an edge in determining the suspects. Jamison had a distinctive Rolling Stones T-shirt and a flower tattoo on one hand. The second suspect has a name tattooed on one arm.
Johnson said he requested and received a spread sheet from Vanilla MasterCard company that showed the locations of where the gift cards were being used. One of the locations, he said, was Amazon. He then requested and received a court order from Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Senior Judge William Prior, Jr., on May 22, 2020, demanding shipping addresses from Amazon for the cards used. Once the addresses were determined, Johnson said, he was able to identify Jamison by name. Once the name was established, Johnson was able to confirm her identity by matching both the T-shirt used during the robbery and her distinctive flower tattoo from photos he observed on Facebook.
Immediately after the pair robbed the Madison store, Johnson said, they then drove to Greensboro and committed the same crime at the Maggie Lane gift store.
“Normally,” Johnson said, “they would leave and find the closest store to buy gift cards.”
Following Jamison’s arrest, Johnson said he interviewed her regarding the crime spree. “She admitted to all of it,” he said. Jamison is currently incarcerated in the Morgan County Detention Center and had a first appearance hearing scheduled for Tuesday, March 16. The second suspect is awaiting release from Arkansas before she, too, will be arrested on the various charges from multiple jurisdictions.
